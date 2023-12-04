Today’s Weather Forecast – December 4, 2023

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

The northern and transition areas will be relatively dry and slightly hazy during the day, Ghana Meteo reports.

Sunny weather will dominate across the country during the daytime hours, the report adds.



There’s a possibility of localised rain or showers within southern Ghana later in the day.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day



