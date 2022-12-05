0
Today’s Weather Forecast – December 5, 2022

Mon, 5 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The southern half of the country is expected to be partly cloudy this morning with mist and fog patches over few places.

The northern half of the country is expected to experience few cloud developments this morning leading to a slight haziness later in the day. Slight chance of thunderstorms and rain is expected over the southern half later in the day.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 31°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:

