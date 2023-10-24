0
Menu
News

Today’s Weather Forecast: Expect more rains in Accra - Ghana Meteo predicts

Ghana Meteor Agency Logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Tue, 24 Oct 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's coastline faces instability as the nation braces for continued rain of varying intensity, Ghana Meteo reports.

This weather pattern is expected to persist into the early morning hours, with an extended duration anticipated in the Central and Western regions.

Additionally, parts of the Eastern and Ashanti regions are also set to experience similar conditions.

Ghana is on high alert as meteorological reports indicate an unsettled weather system, with the potential for significant rainfall.

The affected regions are urged to remain vigilant and prepared for prolonged wet conditions.



NAY
Source: www.ghanaweb.com