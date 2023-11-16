Today’s Weather Forecast – Expect sunny conditions across the country - Ghana Meteo

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Slightly hazy weather is anticipated over the upper regions, Ghana Mtero reports

Sunny conditions will be experienced across the country as the day unfolds.



Localised cases of rain and thunder are forecast to occur over few areas within southern Ghana later in the day.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



