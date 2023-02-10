0
Menu
News

Today’s Weather Forecast – February 10, 2023

Ghana Meteor Agency Logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Fri, 10 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dry and slightly hazy weather will be observed over the Northern half of the country today.

The Southern half will be mostly clear but misty conditions are expected along the coast and forest zones in the early hours of the morning.

Mostly cloudy conditions are expected from late afternoon leading to few thundery activities over the coastline and immediate inland areas.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Time for Akufo-Addo to honour ‘pledge’ to sack Ofori-Atta - Appiah-Kubi
Ablakwa reacts to contempt of court suit
Man knocks dead motorcyclist who snatched his iPhone at Kwabenya
West Hills Mall incident: Sosu slams police
I regret being a deputy minister – Appiah-Kubi
Why Ablakwa rejected court documents in viral video - Kusi Boateng explains
West Hills Mall incident: Police reveals cause of death
NDC reshuffle: Haruna Iddrisu takes over Collins Dauda’s front seat
Ibrahim Mahama to pay for treatment, education of former NSMQ genius
K. T. Hammond appointed trade minister, Bryan Acheampong to agric ministry