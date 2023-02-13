Today’s Weather Forecast – February 13, 2023

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Misty morning is expected over southern Ghana today.

The coastline areas are also expected to experience isolated cases of thunderstorms and rain this afternoon.



The northern half will be slightly hazy today through the forecast period.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 34°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:







NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)