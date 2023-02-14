0
Today’s Weather Forecast – February 14, 2023

Tue, 14 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Northern half of the country will remain dry and slightly hazy with hot afternoon.

Whereas the middle and coastal sectors are expected to have fair weather with partly cloudy conditions towards late afternoon.

Morning mist will form over forest, hilly areas and places along the coast.

Visibility over the North will range from 5km to 9km.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 27°C.

NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)

