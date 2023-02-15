0
Today’s Weather Forecast – February 15, 2023

Wed, 15 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dry and slightly hazy weather will be observed over the Northern half of the country today.

Few places along the coastline will experience some cloudiness and rain this morning.

The rest of the Southern half will be mostly clear but misty over the mountainous and forest areas, becoming sunny in the afternoon.

Cloudy conditions are expected from late afternoon leading to few thundery activities over the coastline and immediate inland area.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)

