Today’s Weather Forecast – February 16, 2023

Thu, 16 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dry and slightly hazy weather will dominate the Northern portions of the country under the forecast period with visibility ranging from 5000 to 8000m.

Most places within Southern Ghana will experience misty conditions this morning becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Few areas will experience localised thundery and rain activities later in the evening.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



NB: The state of the sea is CALM (01)

