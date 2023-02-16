Today’s Weather Forecast – February 16, 2023

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Dry and slightly hazy weather will dominate the Northern portions of the country under the forecast period with visibility ranging from 5000 to 8000m.

Most places within Southern Ghana will experience misty conditions this morning becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.



Few areas will experience localised thundery and rain activities later in the evening.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.









NB: The state of the sea is CALM (01)