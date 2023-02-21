0
Today’s Weather Forecast – February 21, 2023

Tue, 21 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Misty weather is expected over the Coastal and middle sectors of the country this morning giving way to dry and hazy conditions from mid-morning through to the evening.

The dry and hazy weather will persist over the Northern half and transition belt throughout the forecast period.

Visibility will range from 500m to 5000m for the entire country.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)

