0
Menu
News

Today’s Weather Forecast – February 23, 2023

Ghana Meteor Agency Logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Thu, 23 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Misty conditions are expected this morning over southern Ghana while dry and hazy conditions prevail over the northern half.

Haziness conditions are expected to prevail over the country later in the day with the northern portions being dryer than the southern half of the country.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 35°C, while the minimum temperature will be 29°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



NB: The state of the sea is CALM(1)

