Today's Weather Forecast – February 4, 2023

Sat, 4 Feb 2023

Early morning mist is expected to form over parts of the coastal, forest, and mountainous areas of southern Ghana.

The northern sector will experience slightly hazy conditions throughout the forecast period.

There are chances of thunderstorms or rains over some parts of southern half from late afternoon into the evening.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)

