0
Menu
News

Today’s Weather Forecast – February 6, 2023

Ghana Meteor Agency Logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Mon, 6 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Northern Ghana is expected to remain fairly dry and slightly hazy throughout the forecast period.

Misty conditions will be experienced over most places within southern Ghana this morning.

However, partly cloudy conditions are expected from mid-morning into the afternoon.

Late afternoon thunderstorms and rain are expected over parts of the southern half.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



NB: The state of the sea is CALM (01)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
West Hills Mall incident: Victim was to travel to Germany the day after he died – Report
Prophet Oduro reacts to Ablakwa’s release of Kusi-Boateng’s ID cards
New Jersey Republican Party reacts to murder of Ghanaian-American
Suhuyini insists DDE comment is silly, stupid
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals
Jubilee House fights NPP National Executives, MPs over calls for early congress
Tamale South seat is open, but no challenger will get 2% - Haruna Iddrisu
Rev. Kusi Boateng registers new company this year – Ablakwa reveals
I have gone into a covenant with God to deal with Mahama – Akua Donkor