News

Today's Weather Forecast – February 7, 2023

Tue, 7 Feb 2023

Fairly dry and slightly hazy conditions are expected over the northernmost portions of the Northern sector as the southern fringes of the sector experience slight improvement in relative humidity.

Partly cloudy conditions will dominate other parts of the country, with chances of localized thunder activities or rain showers over some places across sectors of the country later this afternoon into the evening hours.

Early morning mist is expected over parts of coastal, mountainous and forest areas.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)

