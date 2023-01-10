0
Today’s Weather Forecast – January 10, 2023

Tue, 10 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Early morning mist is expected over the south with visibility ranging from 2km to 4km.

However, slightly hazy conditions will prevail as the day progresses which will improve visibility to about 6km.

Dry and hazy weather is expected over the northern half throughout the forecast period with visibility range of 2km to 5km .

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)

