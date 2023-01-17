0
Menu
News

Today’s Weather Forecast – January 17, 2023

Ghana Meteor Agency Logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Tue, 17 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dry and hazy conditions will persist over the Northern half of the country this morning and the afternoon (visibility ranging from 2000 to 5000m) with slightly hazy conditions in the evening.

Southern Ghana is expected to experience fairly dry and slightly hazy conditions under the forecast period with visibility ranging from 4000 to 7000m.

Early morning mist along the coast and mountainous areas will be expected, thereby reducing visibility.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 22°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



NB: The state of the sea is CALM (01)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ablakwa makes explosive allegations against Rev. Kusi Boateng
Major shake up to hit leadership of minority caucus - Report
Gabby Otchere-Darko sends strong warning to opponents of DEP
Dr Kofi Amoah jabs resigning ministers
Akufo-Addo intervenes on behalf of 8 SHS students sacked for insulting him
Obiri Boahen laments neglect by Akufo-Addo government
Randy Abbey jabs government over mistreatment of bondholders
Ken Agyapong ‘schools’ Nyaho-Tamakloe on his contributions to NPP
Nigel Gaisie releases new prophecy about president of ‘Yemp3 Nokware’
Kwesi Pratt shreds set design for Alan Kyerematen's presentation