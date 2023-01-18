Today’s Weather Forecast – January 18, 2023

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Relatively dry and hazy weather with sunny conditions is expected over most parts of the country today with 3km to 9km.

However, few places in the Coastal and Middle sectors are likely to experience localised rain showers or thundery activities later in the afternoon. Early morning mist is expected over few places in Southern Ghana.



Misty conditions along the coast and forest zones, however, might reduce visibility in the early hours of the morning to about 3km.



Few cloud developments are expected over the southern half leading to partly cloudy weather in the evening.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)