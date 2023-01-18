0
Menu
News

Today’s Weather Forecast – January 18, 2023

Ghana Meteor Agency Logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Wed, 18 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Relatively dry and hazy weather with sunny conditions is expected over most parts of the country today with 3km to 9km.

However, few places in the Coastal and Middle sectors are likely to experience localised rain showers or thundery activities later in the afternoon. Early morning mist is expected over few places in Southern Ghana.

Misty conditions along the coast and forest zones, however, might reduce visibility in the early hours of the morning to about 3km.

Few cloud developments are expected over the southern half leading to partly cloudy weather in the evening.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Joe Ghartey wished the best of luck in NPP presidential primaries
Mahama’s presidential prophecy was spiritually hijacked – Nigel Gaisie
The expected moves in Akufo-Addo’s first reshuffle
Majority Chief Whip ‘banters’ with Johnnie Hughes over Ken Ofori-Atta
Ablakwa makes explosive allegations against Rev. Kusi Boateng
Major shake up to hit leadership of minority caucus - Report
Gabby Otchere-Darko sends strong warning to opponents of DEP
Dr Kofi Amoah jabs resigning ministers
Akufo-Addo intervenes on behalf of 8 SHS students sacked for insulting him
Obiri Boahen laments neglect by Akufo-Addo government