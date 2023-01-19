0
News

Today’s Weather Forecast – January 19, 2023

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Thu, 19 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Early morning over Southern Ghana is expected to be misty leading to slight haziness later in the day through evening.

The southwestern corner of the country is expected to experience chances of showers later today.

The northern half is also expected to be comparatively drier than the southern part of Ghana with slight haziness.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)

