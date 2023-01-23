0
News

Today’s Weather Forecast – January 23, 2023

Mon, 23 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Relatively dry and slightly hazy conditions of 5 to 9 km visibility range are expected over the Northern and few areas of the Southern halves.

Most parts of southern Ghana are expected to have a little improvement in relative humidity with chances of localized thundery activities or rain showers over some areas later this afternoon

into the evening hours.

Early morning mist is expected over parts of coastal, mountainous and forest areas.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)

