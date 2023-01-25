0
Today’s Weather Forecast – January 25, 2023

Ghana Meteor Agency Logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Wed, 25 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fairly Dry and slightly hazy weather is expected over the northern half of the country today.

Early morning mist will form over the south which will reduce visibility but is expected to improve as the day progresses.

Thunderstorms and rains are expected for some areas over the southern half from late afternoon into the evening.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
