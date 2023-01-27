Today’s Weather Forecast – January 27, 2023

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Fairly dry and slightly hazy conditions will persist over the Northern sector and the Transition belt of the country during the forecast period with visibility between 5000 to 8000m.

Southern Ghana will experience misty conditions this morning over most places.



Partly cloudy conditions are however expected from mid-morning into the afternoon with few places experiencing rains later in the afternoon and in the evening.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)