0
Menu
News

Today’s Weather Forecast – January 27, 2023

Ghana Meteor Agency Logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Fri, 27 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fairly dry and slightly hazy conditions will persist over the Northern sector and the Transition belt of the country during the forecast period with visibility between 5000 to 8000m.

Southern Ghana will experience misty conditions this morning over most places.

Partly cloudy conditions are however expected from mid-morning into the afternoon with few places experiencing rains later in the afternoon and in the evening.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Haruna Iddrisu warns Ofori-Atta over DDEP
Stan Dogbe takes on Ben Ephson
I’ll represent our collective goals as new Minority Leader – Ato Forson
NDC reshuffle: Irate NDC youth beat up Deputy General Secretary
Koku Anyidoho tackles Asiedu Nketiah over reshuffle
Mahama, Asiedu Nketiah orchestrated shakeup in Minority caucus – Ben Ephson
The confirmed and reported reasons behind NDC’s parliamentary ‘coup’
Pressure mounts on NDC executives to reinstate Haruna Iddrisu, Muntaka Mubarak
Sam George rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambition
UG arrests imposter hired by students to pose as a stranded student