News

Today’s Weather Forecast – January 30, 2023

Mon, 30 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fairly Dry and slightly hazy weather is expected over the northern half of the country today.

Early morning mist will form over the south which will reduce visibility but is expected to improve as the day

progresses.

There are chances of thunderstorms and rains for some areas over the southern half from late afternoon into the evening.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:



NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)

