0
Menu
News

Today’s Weather Forecast – January 31, 2023

Ghana Meteor Agency Logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Tue, 31 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dry and slightly hazy weather will be observed mostly over the northern half of the country today, with a visibility of about 8km.

The southern half will experience misty conditions, especially along the coast and forest zones, giving way to sunny conditions by mid-morning.

Few cloud developments are expected leading to partly cloudy weather over most of the region from late afternoon, however, there may be thundery activities over

few places.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is a tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:

NB: The state of the sea is CALM (1)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Love is a scam, it's like a joke – Yvonne Nelson explains
It will be difficult to bounce back – Husband of Oyibi waakye seller laments
Produce NEC, FEC minutes that approved your appointment – Asiedu Nketiah to Muntaka
Popular gay rights activist installed development chief in Central Region
Asiedu Nketiah draws Bagbin into reasons for Minority reshuffle
Cletus Avoka apologizes to Ato Forson
Haruna Iddrisu’s removal is a punishment – Former NABCO boss
Minority leadership: Afia Pokuaa runs the rule
Spio Garbrah slams NDC supporters opposed to Haruna Iddrisu’s removal
Haruna Iddrisu warns Ofori-Atta over DDEP