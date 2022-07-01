Today’s Weather Forecast – July 1, 2022

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Cloudy conditions with chances of light rains are expected over the middle and coastal sectors this morning, Ghana Meteorological Agency reports.

Thunderstorms with rains are forecasted over the northern sector this morning, and over most places in the southern portions in the afternoon.



Mist or fog patches are expected over the forest and mountainous areas of the the country this morning.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 30°C while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day



