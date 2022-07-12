Today’s Weather Forecast – July 12, 2022

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Variably cloudy conditions are expected over the country this morning, Ghana Meteorological Agency report

The Agency adds that there is a possibility of intermittent slight to moderate rains over a few places of the coastal sector.



Partly cloudy with occasional sunny spells will also be observed as the day progresses, paving way for a few cases of thunderstorms or rains over parts of the middle sector later in the day



The northern sector by evening. Early morning mist or fog patches are predicted over mountainous, forest areas and parts of the coast.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 30°C while the minimum temperature will be 23°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day



