Today’s Weather Forecast – July 12, 2023

Wed, 12 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Variably cloudy conditions expected across sectors with chances of rain with occasional thunderstorms over most areas of the country this morning.

Cloudy condition is anticipated over the country with cases of thunderstorms and intermittent rain from the afternoon into the evening across sectors.

Early morning mist or fog patches would be experienced over parts of coastal, mountainous and forest areas.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 29°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:





NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (2)

