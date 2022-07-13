Today’s Weather Forecast – July 13, 2022

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

The Ghana Meteorological Agency reports the country will be cloudy with mist and fog patches over the southern half' while chances of rain are expected over the south and northeastern portions.

Partly cloudy conditions are also expected for most parts of Ghana with rainfall activities in the forest and mountainous areas south.



The northern half however is expected to experience cloudiness from most parts of the day which is expected to produce rain over few areas.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 30°C while the minimum temperature will be 22°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day/b>



