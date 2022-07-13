0
Menu
News

Today’s Weather Forecast – July 13, 2022

Ghana Meteor Agency Logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Wed, 13 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Meteorological Agency reports the country will be cloudy with mist and fog patches over the southern half' while chances of rain are expected over the south and northeastern portions.

Partly cloudy conditions are also expected for most parts of Ghana with rainfall activities in the forest and mountainous areas south.

The northern half however is expected to experience cloudiness from most parts of the day which is expected to produce rain over few areas.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 30°C while the minimum temperature will be 22°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day/b>

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana could get IMF support by first quarter of 2023 – Report
No one with brains will compile new voters' register for 2024 - Manasseh
Legendary Highlife musician AB Crentsil is dead
Legendary Highlife musician AB Crentsil is dead
EC to create new register that cost $80m – Haruna Iddrisu alleges
Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai MCE, driver die in ghastly road accident
Court dismisses request to keep Sir John’s assets frozen
Meet the pastor who is Ghana’s most-viewed live streamer
Mahama ditched me after becoming Mills' running mate – Nunoo-Mensah
Ablakwa jabs EC