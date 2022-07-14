0
Today’s Weather Forecast – July 14, 2022

Ghana Meteor Agency Logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Thu, 14 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Meteorological Agency has reported a variably cloudy conditions are expected over the entire country, this is likely to produce slight to moderate rain over few areas within the southern half this morning and later in the evening.

Also, early morning mist is expected to form over the hilly and forest areas.

The northern sector will experience isolated thunderstorms or rain between late afternoon into the evening hours.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 30°C while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day

