Today’s Weather Forecast – July 19, 2022

Tue, 19 Jul 2022

Cloudy conditions with moderate rains will persist over most places in the northern sector of the country till midmorning, Ghana Meteorological Agency reports.

Partly cloudy conditions will be experienced over the coastal and middle sectors during most times of the forecast period with occasional slight rains over few places.

Misty conditions will occur early tomorrow morning over hilly and forest areas, the agency added.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 27°C while the minimum temperature will be 23°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day

