Today’s Weather Forecast – July 19, 2023

Wed, 19 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cloudy weather will dominate over the country this morning with chances of occasional showers over various sectors.

Partly cloudy condition is expected in the afternoon with chances of thunderstorms or rain over few places in the transition belt.

Early morning mist is expected over places in the forest and hilly areas.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 31°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:





NB: The state of the sea is CALM (01)

