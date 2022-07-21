0
Menu
News

Today’s Weather Forecast – July 21, 2022

Ghana Meteor Agency Logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Thu, 21 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Early morning misty weather is expected over the high grounds and forest areas, as well as places along the Coast, Ghana Meteorological Agency reports.

A mostly fair and stable atmosphere with sunny periods are expected throughout the day across sectors of the country with a slight chance of thundery rain over the extreme North in the afternoon, the report added

Partly cloudy conditions are expected later in the evening, with occasional slight rain especially over the Middle sector, with relatively cool nighttime temperatures across sectors.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 29°C while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kofi Adoma celebrates wife on live radio for dealing with his serial infidelity
‘How do you sue me for building a state monument?’ – Anyidoho
Why Owusu Bempeh has stopped praying for Akufo-Addo
'I'll go hard on gov't, no MP in Ashanti region is happy' - NPP MP
How Barker-Vormawor ‘dared’ Nat'l Security at KIA
Nat'l Cathedral: Developer threatens to sue govt
Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh resigns - Reports
I stabbed J. B. Danquah with a jack knife – Sexy Dondon confesses
Watch how military brutalized suspected ‘galamseyers’
Atta Mills tomb: Koku Anyidoho replies Samuel Atta Mills