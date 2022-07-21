Today’s Weather Forecast – July 21, 2022

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Early morning misty weather is expected over the high grounds and forest areas, as well as places along the Coast, Ghana Meteorological Agency reports.

A mostly fair and stable atmosphere with sunny periods are expected throughout the day across sectors of the country with a slight chance of thundery rain over the extreme North in the afternoon, the report added



Partly cloudy conditions are expected later in the evening, with occasional slight rain especially over the Middle sector, with relatively cool nighttime temperatures across sectors.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 29°C while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day



