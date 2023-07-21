0
Menu
News

Today’s Weather Forecast – July 21, 2023

Ghana Meteor Agency Logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Fri, 21 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A moderate to heavy rainstorm propagating from the Northern portions of Nigeria is expected to affect Northern Ghana with thunderstorms of varying intensities this morning and later in the afternoon.

Places within the southern half is also expected to be cloudy with chances of rain this morning and later in the afternoon.

Early morning mist and fog patches are however expected over places in the hilly and forest areas.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 3-0°, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:





NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (02)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP aspirants halt campaign, troop to Accra for 'make or break' meeting - Report
Dr Apraku jabs Bawumia
Otumfuo Ahenenananomhene slams NPP
See initial footage of Black Sherif being led out of airport after 'arrest'
Bawumia boys attack UTV journalist for questioning his credibility
If you don’t attack Kennedy Agyapong, he won’t hit back – Brother mounts defense
How Tsatsu Tsikata grilled first state witness in Gyakye Quayson trial
Court of Appeal unanimously dismisses Quayson's stay of proceedings application
Supreme Court dismisses application to block passage of anti-LGBTQ+ bill
Minority boycott of parliament: Inusah Fuseini explains why he agrees with Bagbin