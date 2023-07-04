Today’s Weather Forecast – July 4, 2023

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Variably cloudy weather is expected over the country this morning. There are chances of thunderstorms or rains over the northern and some parts of the transition and middle sectors from afternoon period into the evening.

Early morning mist is expected over places in the forest and hilly areas.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 28°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.



Below is the full weather forecast for the day:









NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (2)