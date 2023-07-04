0
Menu
News

Today’s Weather Forecast – July 4, 2023

Ghana Meteor Agency Logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Tue, 4 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Variably cloudy weather is expected over the country this morning. There are chances of thunderstorms or rains over the northern and some parts of the transition and middle sectors from afternoon period into the evening.

Early morning mist is expected over places in the forest and hilly areas.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 28°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:





NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (2)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Serial caller arrested for praying for by-election in Odotobri speaks
Ban Akufo-Addo, Bawumia from speaking at future rallies - Solomon Owusu
I advised my husband several times to resign as VP- Matilda Amissah-Arthur
NPP MP ‘wrestles’ NDC MP on TV
Reactions as Ken Agyapong giving Adwoa Safo a 'fat' envelope pops up
500 soldiers deployed in addition to police to Assin North - NDC MP alleges
Assin North goes to the polls today
Owusu Bempah slams ‘ungrateful’ Victor Kusi Boateng
Maadwoa’s friend slam critics at her funeral
Assin North by-election: NPP leads NDC by 1.1% - Poll