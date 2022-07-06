0
Menu
News

Today’s Weather Forecast – July 6, 2022

Ghana Meteor Agency Logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Wed, 6 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cases of thunderstorms with slight to moderate rains are expected over the northern sector this morning giving way to partly cloudy conditions in the afternoon.

Mist or fog patches are forecasted over the forest and mountainous areas in the early hours of the morning.

The middle and coastal sectors will experience cloudy conditions this morning becoming partly cloudy as the day progresses.

Thunderstorms or rains are expected over many places in the middle sector and the transition zone later in the afternoon.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 30°C while the minimum temperature will be 23°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users call for the arrest of V8 driver over police dispatch
Over 9-month salary arrears controversy hits Dr. Duffour’s EIB Network
How KON responded to question about expenditure on National Cathedral
Teacher unions declare strike over Cost-of Living-Allowance
Ghana banned by FIFA over age-cheating
Mahama, all politicians from north have failed Northerners - Ken Agyapong
Ofori-Atta enjoys Akufo-Addo's full support - Oppong-Nkrumah
Ofori-Atta enjoys Akufo-Addo's full support - Oppong-Nkrumah
Jackie Appiah was ‘unwise’ to flaunt mansion - Bulldog
Budo: The famous Kumasi vigilante whose death rocked Asanteman