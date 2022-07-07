0
Menu
News

Today’s Weather Forecast – July 7, 2022

Ghana Meteor Agency Logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Thu, 7 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Variably cloudy conditions would be experienced across all sectors of the country this morning.

However, the afternoon would be sunny with few cases of thunderstorms or rains over the middle and coastal parts of the country. Few cases of thunderstorms or rains are expected over the Northern sector from late afternoon into the night.

Early morning mist or fog patches are predicted over mountainous, forest areas and parts of the coast.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C while the minimum temperature will be 23°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
New E-Levy charges as GRA begins full implementation
IMF bailout: Why Gabby Otchere Darko’s tweet from 2013 is trending
Kwasi Pratt and Nana Akomea exchange words on live radio
IMF bailout: Ofori-Atta will be shown anti-IMF comments – Former MP
IMF bailout: '3 Wise Men' Adongo wants to lead talks
Akufo-Addo nearly assaulted me at a funeral – Wereko Brobbey claims
Mahama’s 2015 IMF move contributed to Akufo-Addo’s successes - Former MP
Meet all 5 players who have switched nationality to represent the Black Stars
Social media users call for the arrest of V8 driver over police dispatch
Over 9-month salary arrears controversy hits Dr. Duffour’s EIB Network