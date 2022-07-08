0
Menu
News

Today’s Weather Forecast – July 8, 2022

Ghana Meteor Agency Logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Fri, 8 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cloudy conditions are expected over most parts of the country curly morning with chances of rain over a few areas, Ghana Meteorological Agency reports.

For the forest and mountainous zones, mist and fog prevail.

It adds that partly cloudy conditions are also expected for most of Ghana with thunderstorms and rain over few areas in the middle sector from late afternoon into the evening.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 30°C while the minimum temperature will be 22°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Let's cut Bawumia some slack – Assibey-Yeboah
Court strikes out charges against NPP's Abronye
The most powerful politician who cannot be touched
What happens to the players who played in the qualifiers? - Delay asks
This is not BBL, my body is all natural - Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger
Africa is already part of Russia-Ukraine war – Ukrainian President’s aide
Bawumia will help break the 8 – NPP MP
Nat'l Cathedral: We have no information on construction – PPA
Nitiwul pleads with striking teachers
New E-Levy charges as GRA begins full implementation