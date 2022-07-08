Today’s Weather Forecast – July 8, 2022

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Cloudy conditions are expected over most parts of the country curly morning with chances of rain over a few areas, Ghana Meteorological Agency reports.

For the forest and mountainous zones, mist and fog prevail.



It adds that partly cloudy conditions are also expected for most of Ghana with thunderstorms and rain over few areas in the middle sector from late afternoon into the evening.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 30°C while the minimum temperature will be 22°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day



