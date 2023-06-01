Today’s Weather Forecast – June 1, 2023

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

A rainstorm over the eastern border of Ghana is anticipated to drift to the west to produce rain of varying intensity with thunder over more areas within the eastern portion of the country early this morning.

The western portion is expected to experience similar conditions later in the morning into the afternoon.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.



NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (02)