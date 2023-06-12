0
Today’s Weather Forecast – June 12, 2023

Variably cloudy conditions expected across sectors with slim chances of slight to moderate rain over few places.

Sunny intervals are anticipated across the country in the course of the day with cases of thunderstorms or rain especially over the Northern sector from later in the afternoon into the night.

Early morning mist or fog patches are predicted over parts of coastal,

mountainous and forest areas.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:





NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (2)

