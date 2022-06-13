0
Menu
News

Today’s Weather Forecast – June 13, 2022

Ghana Meteorological Agency 1 Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Mon, 13 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Partly cloudy conditions are expected over the country with mist and fog patches over parts of the middle sector.

Thunderstorm and rain are expected over the middle sector late afternoon and is expected to affect the few areas in the transition and northern sectors into the evening.

Isolated cases of thunderstorms and rain are expected to affect parts of the north from late afternoon into the evening.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 31°C while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ndc's Brogya Genfi Reacts To Alleged ‘Tribalistic’ Audio Of Osafo-maafo
Ashesi University First-class Graduate Reportedly Lands Job With Goldman Sachs
Three Men, Two Women Kennedy Agyapong’s Potential Partners For Election 2024
Ex-gratia Kufuor's Parting Gift That Has Come Back To Haunt Akufo-addo
Whatever Opuni did was consistent with policies of the Board - Fmr Board Chairman
What Attorney General told the Supreme Court about its role in building a National Cathedral
Meet the 13-member Board of Trustees of National Cathedral
UK Parliament invites MPs for a 3-day meeting over anti-gay bill
Two Ghanaian doctors save life of ‘dying’ French passenger on Brussels-Accra flight
Throwback pictures of famous politicians that will crack you up