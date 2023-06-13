0
Today’s Weather Forecast – June 13, 2023

Tue, 13 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Partly cloudy weather conditions are expected over the entire country this morning becoming sunny in the afternoon.

Few places in the northern sector are expected to experience thunderstorms and rains in the evening hours.

However, early morning mist will form over forested and mountainous areas of the southern half.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:





NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (2)

