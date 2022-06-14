0
Today’s Weather Forecast – June 14, 2022

Tue, 14 Jun 2022

Thunderstorms or rains are expected over the Northern and the few portions of the transition and middle belt during the early hours of the morning.

Sunny conditions will be experienced over most parts of the country in the afternoon.

However, there are chances of slight to moderate rains over a few places in the northern and southern sectors from late evening into midnight.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 32°C while the minimum temperature will be 23°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
