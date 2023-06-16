0
Menu
News

Today’s Weather Forecast – June 16, 2023

Ghana Meteor Agency Logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Fri, 16 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Thundery and rain activities are expected over the transition sector and cloudy conditions over the coastal and northern parts of the country this morning.

Some parts of the middle sector will be cloudy with thundery and rain activities in the afternoon and slight rain later in the evening whiles most parts of the country experience cloudiness in the evening.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 30°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:





NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (2)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
A Plus threatens to report Tema High Court Judge and Maurice Ampaw to CJ
25-year-old banker arrested for stealing GH¢1.2m from customers’ accounts
Sam Pee Yalley clashes with Obiri Boahen over British citizenship claim
Amansie Central: Three school girls burnt to death, one injured at Huu
Immigration officer disciplines alleged 'serial killer' caught with a school girl
Kennedy Agyapong slams Adomako Baafi
Defence Minister, CDS found guilty of Contempt of Court
IGP petitioned to investigate Sinare Brothers, others
Ghanaian teenager beats father to death in New York – Report
Why Adwoa Safo was absent from Parliament - Spokesperson explains