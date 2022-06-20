0
Today’s Weather Forecast – June 20, 2022

Mon, 20 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Partly cloudy conditions are expected over most places in the southern half of the country this morning, Ghana Meteorological Agency reports

However, sunny intervals with chances of thunderstorms and rain are expected from afternoon into evening over southern Ghana.

The northern sector is expected to be variably cloudy this morning becoming sunny as the day progresses.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 33°C while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
