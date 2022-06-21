0
Today’s Weather Forecast – June 21, 2022

Ghana Meteor Agency Logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Tue, 21 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cloudy conditions are expected over most places in the country this morning, Ghana Meteorological Agency

Mist or fog patches are expected over the forest and mountainous areas in the early hours of the morning.

Thundery and rain activities are expected over areas slightly north of the coastline in the afternoon.

The middle sector and the transition zone will observe partly cloudy conditions in the afternoon, and cases of thunderstorms or mins in the evening.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 31°C while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day

