Today’s Weather Forecast – June 21, 2023

Wed, 21 Jun 2023

Variably cloudy conditions will be experienced over the southern half of the country this morning with few areas experiencing rain.

Later in the day, thunderstorms and rain are expected over parts of the middle and the northern sectors of the country.

Early morning mist is expected over places in the hilly and forest areas.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 34°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day:





NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (2)

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
