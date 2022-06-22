0
Menu
News

Today’s Weather Forecast – June 22, 2022

Ghana Meteor Agency Logo Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Wed, 22 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It’s currently raining in some parts of the northern sector, Ghana Meteorological Agency reports.

The report indicated that the rain will persist this morning, especially over the western parts.

In Southern Ghana, generally cloudy weather with pockets of slight rain is expected while a few areas within the middle sector will experience rain later today.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 32°C while the minimum temperature will be 23°C.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Aggrey Memorial SHS on the edge after a student raped
Founder of DECAM, Apostle Max Bani, 'caught up' in sex scandal
Speaker roars, MPs bash Akufo-Addo’s ministers over absenteeism
Nat'l Cathedral: Other pastors omitted from Cathedral incorporation
Prof Stephen Adei slams Adom-Otchere
Parliament must discipline Ofori-Atta – Omanhene
Boakye Agyarko speaks
Kufuor heaps praises on Dr. Bawumia
Dampare interdicts officers caught on tape making Islamophobic comments
Blay’s ‘allow them to enjoy’ comment triggers response from Tamakloe