Today's Weather Forecast – June 23, 2022

Thu, 23 Jun 2022

Partly cloudy conditions are expected over the country this morning, with cloudiness in the southern portions, Ghana Meteorological Agency reports

The agency adds that there are chances of producing isolated cases of slight rain as misty conditions persist over the forest and mountainous areas.

Late afternoon into the evening is expected to be partly cloudy over the country, with sunny intervals giving way to thunderstorms and rain over the middle stretch of the country to areas in the north.

The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.

