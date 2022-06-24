0
Today’s Weather Forecast – June 24, 2022

Fri, 24 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Thunderstorms or rains are expected over the western coast and a few places in the middle sector this morning, Ghana Meteorological Agency reports

Misty conditions are also expected to persist over the forest and mountainous areas.

Partly cloudy conditions will be experienced over most parts of the country this afternoon. However, there are chances of slight to moderate rains over the eastern portions of the various sectors of the country.

Thunderstorms or rains will affect the transition and the middle sectors in the evening.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
