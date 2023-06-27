Today’s Weather Forecast – June 27, 2023

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Variably cloudy conditions expected across sectors this morning with little chance of slight to moderate rain over few places.

Sunny intervals are anticipated across the country as the day progresses with few cases of thunderstorms or rain from late afternoon into the evening.



Early morning mist or fog patches are predicted over parts of coastal, mountainous and forest areas.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25°C.



NB: The state of the sea is ROUGH (2)