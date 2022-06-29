Today’s Weather Forecast – June 29, 2022

Ghana Meteorological Agency logo

Slight to moderate rains are expected over the coastal and northern sectors of the country this morning giving way to partly cloudy conditions in the afternoon, Ghana Meteorological Agency reports.

There are chances of slight to moderate rains over a few parts of the middle sector in the afternoon.



Thunderstorms or rains will be experienced over the coastal, middle, and transition sectors in the evening and over the northern sector from late evening into midnight.



The maximum expected temperature in Accra is tropical 31°C while the minimum temperature will be 24°C.

Below is the full weather forecast for the day



